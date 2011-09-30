EU executive leaves Roma problem to France

One year after EU justice commissioner Viviane Reding compared France to Nazi Germany over its expulsions of Roma, she has opted to keep silent on reports that little has changed.
Reding spokesman Matthew Newman in Brussels on Thursday (29 September) reacted to information published by Human Rights Watch by saying the commission does not have a legal mandate to criticise France.
"Member states have responsibility for keeping order in...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
