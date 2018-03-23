EU leaders roll over Brexit talks amid Trump and Russia fears

It was supposed to be the EU summit that gives the greenlight to talks on the future relations between the EU and the UK.

That highlight was in fact overshadowed by the assassination attempt in the UK on a Russian former spy and his daughter, and a looming trade war with the US.

British prime minister Theresa May secured the backing of her EU partners to point the finger at Russia over the chemical attack in Salisbury. She also stayed in Brussels for the second day of the EU sum...