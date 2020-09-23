EU countries stuck on rule of law-budget link

Differences were laid bare among EU countries on the link between respect for rule of law and EU funding on Tuesday (22 September).

EU affairs ministers discussed negotiations between member states and the European Parliament on the bloc's seven-year budget and its pandemic recovery fund, where rule-of-law conditionality has been one of the key political disagreements.

The conditionality was also one of the main hurdles EU leaders had to overcome at their summit in late July, wh...