Far-right MEP resigns from EU Endowment for Democracy

French far-right MEP Thierry Mariani has resigned from the governors' board of the European Endowment for Democracy (EED).

The organisation was set up in 2013 by the EU and offers grants to support media and civil society overseas.

The endowment's main objective is "to foster and encourage 'deep and sustainable democracy' in transition countries and in societies struggling for democratisation."

But Mariani's pro-Kremlin view...