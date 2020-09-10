Far-right MEP resigns from EU Endowment for Democracy

French far-right MEP Thierry Mariani has resigned from the governors' board of the European Endowment for Democracy (EED).
The organisation was set up in 2013 by the EU and offers grants to support media and civil society overseas.
The endowment's main objective is "to foster and encourage 'deep and sustainable democracy' in transition countries and in societies struggling for democratisation."
But Mariani's pro-Kremlin view...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
