EU 'in-person' summit plus key data privacy ruling This WEEK

Poland's voters cast their ballots in the second round of presidential elections on Sunday (12 July), since none of the candidates had an absolute-majority victory in the first round.
Andrzej Duda from the conservative ruling Law and Justice party led the first round of the presidential election (with nearly 44 percent of the votes) against liberal Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski finishing second (30 percent).
On Monday (13 July)...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
