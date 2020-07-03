Merkel: Budget-recovery deal must come in summer

German chancellor Angela Merkel, on Thursday (2 July), urged EU leaders to reach agreement on the bloc's long-term budget and the recovery fund, saying Europe was facing the most difficult situation in its history.

"We are aware of some of the difficulties, we very much hope it will be possible to reach an agreement in the course of this month," Merkel said at a press conference in Berlin marking the start of Germany's six-month EU presidency.

"There has to be an agreement during ...