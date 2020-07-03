Ad
Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen (l) and German chancellor Angela Merkel held a joint press conference over video (Photo: European Commission)

Merkel: Budget-recovery deal must come in summer

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

German chancellor Angela Merkel, on Thursday (2 July), urged EU leaders to reach agreement on the bloc's long-term budget and the recovery fund, saying Europe was facing the most difficult situation in its history.

"We are aware of some of the difficulties, we very much hope it will be possible to reach an agreement in the course of this month," Merkel said at a press conference in Berlin marking the start of Germany's six-month EU presidency.

"There has to be an agreement during ...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

