Israel's annexation? - the EU's options

We might be in the middle of one of the most detrimental periods in the history of Israel and Palestine.

Yet the decade long lack of action of the EU risks to definitively place Europe on the wrong side of history.

It is time the EU stands up for its own laws and values and in practice shows what sanctions Israel can expect when the annexation of Palestine happens.

Because, regrettably, it is no longer a matter of if, but when Israel will begin to annex big parts of Pales...