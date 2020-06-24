Ad
euobserver
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will execute his election promise at the earliest on 1 July. The EU then faces a crucial choice: use some of the legal tools it has to sanction Israel - or admit its complicity when annexation happens (Photo: Northern Lights 119)

Israel's annexation? - the EU's options

EU & the World
Opinion
by Margrete Auken, Brussels,

We might be in the middle of one of the most detrimental periods in the history of Israel and Palestine.

Yet the decade long lack of action of the EU risks to definitively place Europe on the wrong side of history.

It is time the EU stands up for its own laws and values and in practice shows what sanctions Israel can expect when the annexation of Palestine happens.

Because, regrettably, it is no longer a matter of if, but when Israel will begin to annex big parts of Pales...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Margrete Auken is a Danish MEP for for the Greens and vice-chair of the delegation for relations with Palestine.

Related articles

EU confused on Israel, as annexation looms
Luxembourg takes EU lead on Palestine recognition
Erekat: What EU should tell Pompeo on Israel
EU speaks out against Israeli settler spike
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will execute his election promise at the earliest on 1 July. The EU then faces a crucial choice: use some of the legal tools it has to sanction Israel - or admit its complicity when annexation happens (Photo: Northern Lights 119)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Margrete Auken is a Danish MEP for for the Greens and vice-chair of the delegation for relations with Palestine.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections