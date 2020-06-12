Ad
euobserver
The Israeli separation barrier. (Photo: Reham Alhelsi)

EU Commission will not accept us in antisemitism group

by Arthur Goodman, London,

The EU Commission Directorate General for Justice has refused to accept European Jews for a Just Peace into the Commission's Working Group on Antisemitism.

The directorate set up the "Working Group on the implementation of the council declaration on the fight against antisemitism" in December 2018 ...

Author Bio

Arthur Goodman is parliamentary and diplomatic officer for European Jews for a Just Peace.

