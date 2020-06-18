Ad
MEPs stood in silence for one minute on Wednesday in memory of murdered African-American George Floyd (Photo: European Parliament)

Black MEP: 'I have been a victim of police violence'

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

"I have been a victim of police violence," black MEP Pierrette Herzberger-Fofana said on Wednesday (17 June), opening a debate of about racism in the European Parliament.

"I feel that this is a discriminatory act underlying racists tendencies," she added, after telling MEPs that she was harassed and intimidated by Belgian police after she took pictures of police arresting two black teenagers at Gare du Nord in Brussels.

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

