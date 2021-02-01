MEPs agree to mandate and probe into Frontex

MEPs have opted for a smaller probe into the EU's under-fire border guard agency, Frontex.

The decision on Friday (29 January) means there will not be a standard inquiry committee set up to investigate the allegations against the Warsaw-based agency.

MEPs from across most political stripes instead chose to create a so-called Frontex scrutiny working group within the civil liberties committee.

A draft mandate of the working group, seen by EUobserver, will look "into all aspec...