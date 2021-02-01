Ad
euobserver
MEPs will now start probing the Warsaw-based agency (Photo: European Union, 2019)

MEPs agree to mandate and probe into Frontex

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

MEPs have opted for a smaller probe into the EU's under-fire border guard agency, Frontex.

The decision on Friday (29 January) means there will not be a standard inquiry committee set up to investigate the allegations against the Warsaw-based agency.

MEPs from across most political stripes instead chose to create a so-called Frontex scrutiny working group within the civil liberties committee.

A draft mandate of the working group, seen by EUobserver, will look "into all aspec...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Frontex suspends operations in Hungary
EU Parliament pressing for inquiry into Frontex
Frontex spent €94,000 on a dinner in Warsaw
MEPs will now start probing the Warsaw-based agency (Photo: European Union, 2019)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections