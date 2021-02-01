MEPs agree to mandate and probe into Frontex

MEPs have opted for a smaller probe into the EU's under-fire border guard agency, Frontex.
The decision on Friday (29 January) means there will not be a standard inquiry committee set up to investigate the allegations against the Warsaw-based agency.
MEPs from across most political stripes instead chose to create a so-called Frontex scrutiny working group within the civil liberties committee.
A draft mandate of the working group, seen by EUobserver, will look "into all aspec...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
