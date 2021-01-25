Will EU ever take action to stop Israeli settlements?

Only a few hours before the inauguration of US president Joe Biden last week, Israel advanced with thousands of colonial-settlement units.
For Benjamin Netanyahu, it is a step to reassure the new US administration that efforts to halt Israel's illegal settlement enterprise would be futile.
This step is also taken to prove that any engagement for a negotiated solution that ends Israel's prolonged occupation would be a lost battle.
Both assumptions mean allowing Israel to co...
Dr Nasser Al Qudwa is a former foreign affairs minister of Palestine and Permanent Observer of Palestine to the United Nations, and chairman of the board of directors of Yasser Arafat Foundation and member of the central committee of Fatah.
