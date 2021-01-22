Portugal's EU presidency marks return of corporate sponsors

Corporate sponsorships are popping up again with the new Portuguese EU presidency, amid demands for it to stop.
The move is a departure from the previous presidency under Germany, which refused to have corporate labels associated with the EU.
"Here we go again," said transparency campaigner Vicky Cann from the Brussels-based NGO Corporate Europe Observatory.
"After a short halt in accepting corporate sponsorship by the German presidency, the Portuguese presidency is back to ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
