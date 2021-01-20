The new dimension of 'ever-closer union'

The inter-institutional war between the European Parliament and the European Council about the Conference on the Future of Europe is steadily turning the very idea of a conference into a risk for the future of Europe.
As result of the stalemate between the body representing the EU citiz...
Jaap Hoeksmais a philosopher of law, and the author of the Theory of Democratic Integration.
