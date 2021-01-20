Ad
euobserver
The inter-institutional war between the European Parliament and the European Council about the Conference on the Future of Europe is steadily turning the very idea of a conference into a risk for the future of Europe (Photo: sgoldswo)

The new dimension of 'ever-closer union'

EU Political
Opinion
by Jaap Hoeksma, Amsterdam,

The inter-institutional war between the European Parliament and the European Council about the Conference on the Future of Europe is steadily turning the very idea of a conference into a risk for the future of Europe.

As result of the stalemate between the body representing the EU citiz...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Jaap Hoeksmais a philosopher of law, and the author of the Theory of Democratic Integration.

Related articles

Five ideas to reshape 'Conference on Future of Europe'
Future of Europe conference: one year on standby
2005: France and Netherlands vote against the Constitution
Time for the Conference on the Future of Europe to start
The inter-institutional war between the European Parliament and the European Council about the Conference on the Future of Europe is steadily turning the very idea of a conference into a risk for the future of Europe (Photo: sgoldswo)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Jaap Hoeksmais a philosopher of law, and the author of the Theory of Democratic Integration.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections