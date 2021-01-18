Ad
euobserver
Europol says it will be more proactive in publishing documents for public access (Photo: Europol)

Frontex and Europol pledge greater access to documents

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU police agency Europol, and its border guard agency Frontex, have pledged to improve public access to documents.

The pledge came after demands first made in 2012 by the London-based civil liberties charity Statewatch.

"Frontex has always tried to keep as many things secret as it possibly can," said Chris Jones of Statewatch on Friday (15 January).

"They have this understanding of themselves as essentially like a par...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Europol says it will be more proactive in publishing documents for public access (Photo: Europol)

