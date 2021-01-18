Frontex and Europol pledge greater access to documents

The EU police agency Europol, and its border guard agency Frontex, have pledged to improve public access to documents.

The pledge came after demands first made in 2012 by the London-based civil liberties charity Statewatch.

"Frontex has always tried to keep as many things secret as it possibly can," said Chris Jones of Statewatch on Friday (15 January).

"They have this understanding of themselves as essentially like a par...