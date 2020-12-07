Ad
This is how far the EU and the UK are from the finishing line. EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier at a previous press conference (Photo: European Commission)

Brexit, Budget, Turkey on summit agenda this WEEK

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The most important two negotiations in the EU are likely to reach their climax this week.

Negotiations between the UK and the EU are ongoing, with France warning it could veto any trade deal if it thinks the terms are not right.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has been under pressure by some member state governments, who fear he could strike a deal by stretching the EU's red lines, although others have said they have full confidence in Barnier.

With less than a month to...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

