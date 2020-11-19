Ad
Rapid tests can be less accurate than laboratory-performed diagnostic tests - but they offer results in 10-30 minutes (Photo: World Bank / Henitsoa Rafalia)

EU urges rollout of rapid coronavirus tests

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission on Wednesday (18 November) recommended a slew of anti-corona measures, urging member states scale up testing capacity, by increasing the use of rapid antigen tests, in order to help ease travel restrictions and prevent laboratory collapses.

While rapid tests can be less accurate than laboratory-performed diagnostic tests (PCR), they can offer results in 10-30 minutes, instead of days - useful for the detection of infections in large outbreaks or targeted populat...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

