Ad
euobserver
French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Angela Merkel at the end of the July summit on the EU budget and recovery fund (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Merkel and Macron offer Belarus mediation, help for Navalny

EU & the World
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Angela Merkel offered EU mediation to solve the political crisis in Belarus at their meeting on Thursday (20 August) in the south of France. \n \nMassive opposition rallies and a brutal police crackdown dominated Belarus in the last two weeks, following the 9 August re-election of president Alexander Lukashenko, which the opposition said was rigged.

"A dialogue between the authorities, the opposition, and civil society is essentia...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU leaders to warn Russia against Belarus interference
Will Belarusian dictator hold on to power?
EU leaders reject Belarus election result, urge dialogue
EU leaders urge Putin to push for Belarus dialogue
French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Angela Merkel at the end of the July summit on the EU budget and recovery fund (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections