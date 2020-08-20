The awakening of Belarus

Until this summer, Belarus appeared in the international news mostly in the context of EU sanctions, Russian foreign policy, or its very limited response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Now Belarus could become known as the country of peaceful, freedom-loving people who are ready to speak out against violence and lawlessness.
The largest in the history of Belarus since the fall of the Soviet Union, the protests that have swept the country for the second week in a row are the response ...
Darya Mustafayeva is a Belarusian living in Brussels with a background in civil society empowerment and EU foreign policy
