Fake civilisational conflict: How authoritarians abuse LGBT+ rights

There is something perplexing these days. Wherever one goes, nationalist governments attacking the LGBT+ community.
A week ago Polish police detained almost 50 people who demonstrated in favour of LGBT+ rights and may press criminal charges against them.
At the end of March, at the height of the Corona-pandemic, the Hungarian government prohibited the change of sex on official documents.
In Russia, government propaganda has for many years portrayed gay rights as an indica...
Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.
