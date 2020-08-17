Ad
euobserver
"One may think that nationalism and anti-gay sentiment are natural ingredients of far right-policies, but they don't have to be"

Column

Fake civilisational conflict: How authoritarians abuse LGBT+ rights

EU Political
Opinion
by Michael Meyer-Resende, Brussels,

There is something perplexing these days. Wherever one goes, nationalist governments attacking the LGBT+ community.

A week ago Polish police detained almost 50 people who demonstrated in favour of LGBT+ rights and may press criminal charges against them.

At the end of March, at the height of the Corona-pandemic, the Hungarian government prohibited the change of sex on official documents.

In Russia, government propaganda has for many years portrayed gay rights as an indica...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.

Related articles

Why isn't Germany helping gay rights in Hungary, Poland?
Rainbow flag protesters charged by Polish police
Polish party roars back at EU on LGBTI fines
"One may think that nationalism and anti-gay sentiment are natural ingredients of far right-policies, but they don't have to be"

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections