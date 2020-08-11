Ad
euobserver
Face masks are mandatory at airports and elsewhere (Photo: Chad Davis)

EU virus-alert agency says new restrictions needed

EU Political
Health & Society
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU agency in charge of infectious disease is demanding member states with Covid-19 spikes re-instate restrictions.

The Stockholm-based European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), on Thursday (10 August), recommended restrictions be rolled out in a "phased, step-wise, and sustainable approach".

The suggestion follows an uptick in Covid-19 cases across numerous member states of the European Union.

With a relaxation of restrictions ahead of the holiday break...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU states agree on corona hygiene standards for aviation
EU leaders agree corona recovery after epic summit
EU mishandling corona-travel, Belgian expert says
Face masks are mandatory at airports and elsewhere (Photo: Chad Davis)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections