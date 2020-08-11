EU virus-alert agency says new restrictions needed

The EU agency in charge of infectious disease is demanding member states with Covid-19 spikes re-instate restrictions.
The Stockholm-based European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), on Thursday (10 August), recommended restrictions be rolled out in a "phased, step-wise, and sustainable approach".
The suggestion follows an uptick in Covid-19 cases across numerous member states of the European Union.
With a relaxation of restrictions ahead of the holiday break...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
