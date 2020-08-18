Ad
EU leaders' videoconferences have become a standard practice during the corona crisis - now they will focus on Belarus (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU leaders to warn Russia against Belarus interference

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders will hold a special online summit on Wednesday (19 August) backing Belarusian protesters and telling Russia not to interfere, top EU officials said on Monday.

European Council president Charles Michel called for the extraordinary video summit as mass protests continued in Belarus against long-time president Alexander Lukashenko, who claimed a landslide victory in an election on 9 August, which the opposition says was rigged.

Lukashenko's security forces brutally crack...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

