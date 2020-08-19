EU leaders urge Putin to push for Belarus dialogue

European Council president Charles Michel, French president Emmanuel Macron, and German chancellor Angela Merkel each spoke by phone with Russian president Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (18 August) about the situation in Belarus.

The calls were held ahead of a special, online EU summit on the crisis on Wednesday.

The appeals came after more than a week of protests against the claimed landslide victory of long-time leader Alexander Lukashenko

Michel, who will chair Wednesday's Eu...