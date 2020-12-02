Orbán ally admits he was at Brussels lockdown 'sex party'

A prominent politician with Hungary's ruling party, Fidesz, and a close ally of prime minister Viktor Orbán, on Tuesday (1 December) admitted that he participated at a lockdown party in central Brussels which broke Covid-19 measures.

Jozsef Szajer, who resigned as MEP on Sunday citing the "increasing mental strain" of the job, was caught on Friday night at a house party at which