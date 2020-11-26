EU corporate due diligence: new rules, or businesses rule?

There is growing pressure for corporations to do the right thing, but are EU lawmakers willing to act?

Few ideas are as bold and exciting in Brussels policy circles as that of corporate due diligence. It became a 'hot topic' back in April when the EU's justice commissioner Didier Reynders told an audience of movers and shakers that new human rights and environmental rules for business are coming in 2021.

This proposal could be a big milestone in the fight for corporate accountabil...