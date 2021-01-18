Frontex spent €94,000 on a dinner in Warsaw

The EU's border and coast agency, Frontex, holds a one-day event annually every May to celebrate itself, often attracting several hundred participants.

And almost every year, expenses soar to ever greater heights.

In 2015, it spent just over €94,000 for a dinner at the swanky Belvedere restaurant in Warsaw, according to documents released by a freedom-of-information request to EUobserver.

The feast was the finale of the so-called European Border and Coast Guard Day, a celeb...