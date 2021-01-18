Ad
Frontex spent €94,000 at this upmarket restaurant in Warsaw (Photo: Belvedere)

Frontex spent €94,000 on a dinner in Warsaw

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU's border and coast agency, Frontex, holds a one-day event annually every May to celebrate itself, often attracting several hundred participants.

And almost every year, expenses soar to ever greater heights.

In 2015, it spent just over €94,000 for a dinner at the swanky Belvedere restaurant in Warsaw, according to documents released by a freedom-of-information request to EUobserver.

The feast was the finale of the so-called European Border and Coast Guard Day, a celeb...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

