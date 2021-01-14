Ad
euobserver
Poland's state-owned oil company, PKN Orlen, announced the acquisition of Polska Press – the largest player in local print and digital media in the country (Photo: Polska Press Group)

State oil-firm buyout of media group sparks Polish fears

by Paulina Pacula, WROCLAW,

Poland's state-owned oil company, PKN Orlen, has announced the acquisition of Polska Press – the largest player in local print and digital media in the country.

The government of prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki has praised the move as the beginning of long-awaited "re-Polonisation" of media markets - but journalists, media experts and opposition parties see it as an attack on press freedom, and preparation for next local elections.

Paulina Pacula is a freelance journalist in Poland.

