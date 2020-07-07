Ad
The European Parliament buildings in Brussels and Strasbourg may install specialised booths for MEPs who vape (Photo: Vaping360)

Parliament vaping booths 'too confidential' to discuss

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

In an exercise of transparency, EUobserver filed a freedom of information request to get insights into an internal debate on e-cigarettes at the European Parliament.

The issue revolves around the possibility of setting up specialised booths at parliament premises for MEPs who vape. Vaping is banned at the parliament, outside designated areas for cigarettes.

Some MEPs are now demanding four new specialised booths for e-cigarette smokers in Brussels and in Strasbourg, an issue bein...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

The European Parliament buildings in Brussels and Strasbourg may install specialised booths for MEPs who vape (Photo: Vaping360)

