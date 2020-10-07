Why the European Parliament should reject the rule-of-law deal

The struggle over democracy and the rule of law in the EU has reached a new climax.
It has become inextricably linked to the question of the EU's funding, in particular through the conditionality between EU values and funds that EU governments agreed to in July. The devil lies in the details of that conditionality.
Afraid of a Hungarian and Polish veto, the German presidency has watered down a previous Commission proposal to ...
Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.
