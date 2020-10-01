Corruption failures also highlighted in rule of law report

The European Commission's first report on the rule of law, published on Wednesday (30 September), has raised concerns over the lack of effective anti-corruption frameworks in some member sates.
Corruption remains a matter of public concern in the bloc, with more than 70 percent of Europeans believing that their government's anti-fraud efforts are ineffective.
The EU executive con...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
