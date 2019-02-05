Dirty money driving up rent in big European cities, MEPs told

Money-laundering is helping drive up property prices in some big cities, with local authorities now seeking help from the European Union.
On Tuesday (5 February), an official from the Amsterdam mayor's office told MEPs in Brussels that they want a network of authorities at various levels across Europe to tackle the phenomenon.
"We will discuss this option with the Commission together with a number of cities," the official, who was not named in the speaker agenda, said.
Amst...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.