Amsterdam's residential real-estate market is worth some €135bn (Photo: Bert Kaufmann)

Dirty money driving up rent in big European cities, MEPs told

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Money-laundering is helping drive up property prices in some big cities, with local authorities now seeking help from the European Union.

On Tuesday (5 February), an official from the Amsterdam mayor's office told MEPs in Brussels that they want a network of authorities at various levels across Europe to tackle the phenomenon.

"We will discuss this option with the Commission together with a number of cities," the official, who was not named in the speaker agenda, said.

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs.

