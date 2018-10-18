Ad
Italy's PM Giuseppe Conte is listening to French president Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the summit (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU leaders worried about Italy's budget

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Concerns over Italy's budget spending adding to the massive debt of the eurozone's third largest economy could hamper efforts to reform the framework of the EU's single currency, Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte warned his Italian counterpart on the sidelines of the EU summit on Thursday (18 October).

EU leaders discussed eurozone reforms and the Italian draft budget at their summit in Brussels, with concerns on the rise over the planned budget boost by Rome's populist coalition governm...

