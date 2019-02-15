Could Finnish presidency fix labour-chain abuse?

The tragic dam collapse in Brumadinho, Brazil, on 25 January, which saw at least 150 lives lost and thousands of livelihoods destroyed, highlights the human cost of weak regulations on business operating in the global south.

Yet despite these dangers, most European companies' approach to human and labour rights remains superficial, putting lives at risk and fuelling distrust of government and business.

The Finnish EU presidency this year presents an opportunity to change this.