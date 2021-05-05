'Sofagate' was more about power than sexism

"Because I am a woman," EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament last week, trying to explain why she had been mocked with a missing chair during a recent trip to Ankara.
"I felt hurt, and I felt alone, as a woman and as a European," von der Leyen said. "This shows how far we still have to go before women are treated as equals, always and everywhere."
With this, von der Leye...
Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad. This column is an edited version of a column in NRC.
