Uneven supply sees Romanians hitting road for Covid jab

A man from the capital, Bucharest, travelled almost 1,000km to Botoşani, a county in northern Romania, to get his Covid-19 vaccine.

Others, also unable to book vaccine slots in Bucharest, have criss-crossed the country to vaccination centres hundreds of kilometres away to avoid the long waits.

On 15 March, Romania kicked off the third phase of the vaccination campaign targeting the general population.

Those who want to get the jab have to register and book a place on the g...