The restaurant started out as a takeaway joint and soon became popular with locals

Venice refugee restaurant tells migrants' journeys via food

by Rebecca Ann Hughes, Venice,


In a softly-lit interior decorated with colourful cloths and glinting metal ornaments, restaurant entrepreneur Hamed Ahmadi and his staff serve up dishes from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Turkey and Greece, just to name a few countries.

The geographically diverse menu of the Orient Experience restaurant in Venice is not based on whim, however.

Owner Ahmadi says it represents an ever-growing record of the migrants working in the restaurant a...

Author Bio

Rebecca Ann Hughes is a freelance journalist in Venice.

