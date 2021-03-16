Venice refugee restaurant tells migrants' journeys via food

In a softly-lit interior decorated with colourful cloths and glinting metal ornaments, restaurant entrepreneur Hamed Ahmadi and his staff serve up dishes from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Turkey and Greece, just to name a few countries.
The geographically diverse menu of the Orient Experience restaurant in Venice is not based on whim, however.
Owner Ahmadi says it represents an ever-growing record of the migrants working in the restaurant a...
Rebecca Ann Hughes is a freelance journalist in Venice.