Ad
euobserver
Bosnia and Herzegovina flags flying outside parliament in the capital, Sarajevo (Photo: Jennifer Boyer)

The EU's perverse agenda in Bosnia

EU & the World
EU Political
Opinion
by Toby Vogel and Bodo Weber, Berlin/Brussels,

In its quest for a quick deliverable in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the European Union is trying to broker a deal that risks entrenching the power of Croat nationalists who are resisting moves to make the country more functional.

There is a growing understanding that the country's constitution, part of the 1995 Dayton peace accords that ended the bloodiest conflict in Europe after World War II, needs changes in order for Bosnia to properly function.

Constitutional reform is also an ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Toby Vogel and Bodo Weber are senior associates of the Democratization Policy Council.

Related articles

Migrants in Bosnia: a disaster foretold on EU doorstep
EU: Bosnia 'sacrificing' homeless migrants
Why is Germany rushing a new Bosnia high representative?
Bosnia and Herzegovina flags flying outside parliament in the capital, Sarajevo (Photo: Jennifer Boyer)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Toby Vogel and Bodo Weber are senior associates of the Democratization Policy Council.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections