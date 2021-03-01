Ad
EU ambassador asked to personally come to Brussels to give his version of events (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU ambassador in hot water over Cuba letter

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has asked its ambassador to Cuba to explain why he signed an open letter asking the US to stop being "hostile" to Havana.

"In the context of the mentioned letter, we have requested the ambassador to come to Brussels to provide explanations to the HRVP [EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell]," an EU spokesman told EUobserver on Sunday (28 February).

"In the meantime, we have asked him to provide a note detailing the matter," the spokesman added.

The unusual step d...

