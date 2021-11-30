Ad
The new Omicron variant has also returned focus to vaccine equality - since novel Covid variants are more likely to emerge in low-vaccine regions (Photo: UNICEF Ethiopia)

Omicron shows need for pandemic global pact, WHO says

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The emergence of the new and more-contagious Omicron Covid-19 variant reveals "why the world needs a new accord on pandemics," the chief of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday (29 November), calling for a "legally-binding" agreement.

The new global deal, expected by 2024, would provide a framework for global pandemic preparedness, strengthening alert systems, data-sharing and research for vaccines and treatments.

The Omicron variant shows how "perilous and precariou...

