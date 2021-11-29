New Covid-19 variant fears shake EU This WEEK

As the fourth Covid-19 wave hits the EU, an increasing number of member states are taking measures to curb the number of infections, and hospitalisations.

A new variant, which emerged in South Africa but has already made its way to Belgium, caused worry across the bloc, with several EU countries blocking flights from the southern part of Africa.

The new variant is three times as contagious as the original Covid-19 virus.

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen spent t...