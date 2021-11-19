Ad
euobserver
MEPs want to avoid being packed together inside the Strasbourg plenary, with infections rising in both France and Belgium (Photo: European Parliament)

Nearly 200 MEPs set to shun Strasbourg over Covid spike

Rule of Law
Health & Society
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Nearly 200 MEPs want to work remotely next week, rather than attend the Strasbourg plenary session, following a surge in Covid-19 cases throughout parts of Europe.

"We are concerned about having 705 members voting in presence in plenary next week," notes the letter, sent to parliament president David Sassoli on Wednesday (17 November).

Drafted by German centre-right MEPs Angelika Niebler and Daniel Caspary, the letter demands a return to a so-called "special regime", which blended...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Central Europe struggles with new Covid-19 wave
Romania reaches historic high in Covid deaths
Covid surge puts Europe at epicentre of pandemic again
MEPs want to avoid being packed together inside the Strasbourg plenary, with infections rising in both France and Belgium (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Rule of LawHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections