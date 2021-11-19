Nearly 200 MEPs set to shun Strasbourg over Covid spike

Nearly 200 MEPs want to work remotely next week, rather than attend the Strasbourg plenary session, following a surge in Covid-19 cases throughout parts of Europe.
"We are concerned about having 705 members voting in presence in plenary next week," notes the letter, sent to parliament president David Sassoli on Wednesday (17 November).
Drafted by German centre-right MEPs Angelika Niebler and Daniel Caspary, the letter demands a return to a so-called "special regime", which blended...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
