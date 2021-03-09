Lack of legal clarity on EU 'pushbacks' of migrants at sea

Events at a Spanish enclave in north Morocco seven years ago are now being used as a legal basis to force rubber boats full of migrants near Greece to return to Turkey.
Fabrice Leggeri, executive director of the EU's border agency Frontex, has invoked that Spanish case in hearings at the European Parliament.
"The court said Spain had no obligation to offer them access to an asylum procedure," he told MEPs last week.
Leggeri has also highlighted EU rules on interceptions at s...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
