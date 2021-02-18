EU Commission casts doubt on Russian Sputnik vaccine

The European Commission has shed doubt on the Russian vaccine, Sputnik V.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday (17 February) posed questions on its use.

"We still wonder why Russia is offering theoretically millions of millions of doses while not sufficiently progressing in vaccinating their own people," she told reporters.

"This is also a question I think that should be answered," she added.

Neither the Russian vaccine nor its Chinese counte...