Ad
euobserver
The Financial Times reported Russia's Sputnik is currently being outsourced to private companies in Brazil, China, South Korea, India, and Iran (Photo: Wikimedia)

EU Commission casts doubt on Russian Sputnik vaccine

Digital
EU Political
Health & Society
by Nikolaj Nielsen and Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Commission has shed doubt on the Russian vaccine, Sputnik V.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday (17 February) posed questions on its use.

"We still wonder why Russia is offering theoretically millions of millions of doses while not sufficiently progressing in vaccinating their own people," she told reporters.

"This is also a question I think that should be answered," she added.

Neither the Russian vaccine nor its Chinese counte...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalEU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU fraud agency warns governments on vaccine scams
Von der Leyen concedes mistakes in vaccine rollout
EU targets vaccinating 70% of adults by summer
The Financial Times reported Russia's Sputnik is currently being outsourced to private companies in Brazil, China, South Korea, India, and Iran (Photo: Wikimedia)

Tags

DigitalEU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections