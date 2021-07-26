Germany mulls restrictions for unvaccinated as cases soar

The surge in Covid-19 cases due to the spread of the more contagious Delta variant has prompted a debate in Germany over whether people who have not yet been vaccinated should face restrictions - after other countries like France and Greece made similar moves.

"Vaccinated people will definitely have more freedoms than unvaccinated people," chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff, Helge Braun, said in an interview published on Sunday (25 July).

If infections continue to rise, u...