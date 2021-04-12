Ad
Russia aims to have produced 57.3m doses of vaccines "for civic use" by the end of June (Photo: Wikimedia)

Russia reassures EU on Sputnik V after EUobserver report

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia has reassured the EU that its anti-coronavirus vaccines have not caused a single death, following EUobserver's report on potential side-effects.

"We are constantly monitoring the safety of vaccines against coronavirus," Alla Samoilova, the head of Russia's healthcare surveillance agency, Roszdravnadzor, told this website in a statement last weekend.

"Since the beginning of use, we have not recorded a single case of death resulting from the use of Russian vaccines against ...

Andrew Rettman

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

