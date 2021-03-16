The Dutch election is boring - and that's a good thing

This year's election campaign in the Netherlands has been the least eventful in decades.

Party leaders can barely meet with voters.

Only Thierry Baudet, the leader of the far-right Forum for Democracy, campaigns like there is no coronavirus, which he compares to a bad flu.

There are televised debates, and they are watched by as many as 1.8 million voters, on a population of 17 million - but they haven't made much of an impact on the polls.

Support for prime minister...