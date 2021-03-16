Ad
euobserver
This year's election campaign in the Netherlands has been the least eventful in decades (Photo: Piotr Chrobot)

The Dutch election is boring - and that's a good thing

EU Political
Opinion
by Nick Ottens, Amsterdam,

This year's election campaign in the Netherlands has been the least eventful in decades.

Party leaders can barely meet with voters.

Only Thierry Baudet, the leader of the far-right Forum for Democracy, campaigns like there is no coronavirus, which he compares to a bad flu.

There are televised debates, and they are watched by as many as 1.8 million voters, on a population of 17 million - but they haven't made much of an impact on the polls.

Support for prime minister...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Nick Ottens is the founder of Atlantic Sentinel, a transatlantic opinion website, and has written for the NRC newspaper in the Netherlands, the Atlantic Council's blog, World Politics Review, and various other publications. He is a member of the Netherlands' VVD.

Related articles

The Dutch tracing app 'soap opera' - lessons for Europe
Dutch government resigns two months before election
Spanish vs Dutch views on the EU Recovery Fund
This year's election campaign in the Netherlands has been the least eventful in decades (Photo: Piotr Chrobot)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Nick Ottens is the founder of Atlantic Sentinel, a transatlantic opinion website, and has written for the NRC newspaper in the Netherlands, the Atlantic Council's blog, World Politics Review, and various other publications. He is a member of the Netherlands' VVD.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections