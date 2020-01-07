Ad
euobserver
The death of Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 led to chaos, not stability (Photo: gordontour)

Libya is now turning into an international conflict

EU & the World
Opinion
by Mohamed Sameh, Luxembourg,

In July 2012, Libyans and the West celebrated the first post-Gaddafi democratic elections.

A less-fragmented Europe worked hard with the Barack Obama administration to see the Libyans pave their path out of autocratic legacy.

These days are long gone now. Disagreement on the elections results, which is blamed mainly on the Muslim Brotherhood, the assassination of the US ambassador in Benghazi, the diverging internal and regional interests led Libya into chaos since 2013.

E...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Dr Mohamed Sameh is a co-founder and advisor for International Relation of the Egyptian Commission for Rights and Freedoms (ECRF-Europe) and a former staff of the European Investment Bank in Luxembourg.

Related articles

Libyan lawyers: EU is complicit in torture
Turkey decides to send troops to Libya
Migrants paying to get detained in Libyan centres
The death of Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 led to chaos, not stability (Photo: gordontour)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Dr Mohamed Sameh is a co-founder and advisor for International Relation of the Egyptian Commission for Rights and Freedoms (ECRF-Europe) and a former staff of the European Investment Bank in Luxembourg.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections