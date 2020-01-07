Libya is now turning into an international conflict

In July 2012, Libyans and the West celebrated the first post-Gaddafi democratic elections.

A less-fragmented Europe worked hard with the Barack Obama administration to see the Libyans pave their path out of autocratic legacy.

These days are long gone now. Disagreement on the elections results, which is blamed mainly on the Muslim Brotherhood, the assassination of the US ambassador in Benghazi, the diverging internal and regional interests led Libya into chaos since 2013.

E...