Finland: EU 'not brain dead' on enlargement

EU countries gave a mixed reaction to French proposals on enlargement reform during initial talks in Brussels.
"Some were more positive, and some more cautious," the Finnish EU affairs minister, Tytti Tuppurainen, who chaired the meeting on behalf of her country's EU presidency, said on Tuesday (19 November).
"The common position was that we should wait for the European Commission to ... present proposals on how to move forward," she added.
Tuppurainen spoke after France, l...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
