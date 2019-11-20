Ad
euobserver
Finland's Tytti Tuppurainen voiced support for Western Balkans' states EU future despite the French veto (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Finland: EU 'not brain dead' on enlargement

EU & the World
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries gave a mixed reaction to French proposals on enlargement reform during initial talks in Brussels.

"Some were more positive, and some more cautious," the Finnish EU affairs minister, Tytti Tuppurainen, who chaired the meeting on behalf of her country's EU presidency, said on Tuesday (19 November).

"The common position was that we should wait for the European Commission to ... present proposals on how to move forward," she added.

Tuppurainen spoke after France, l...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

France unveils new model EU enlargement
US to push France on Western Balkans enlargement
Macron warned on danger of Balkans veto
Finland's Tytti Tuppurainen voiced support for Western Balkans' states EU future despite the French veto (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections