Finland: EU 'not brain dead' on enlargement

EU countries gave a mixed reaction to French proposals on enlargement reform during initial talks in Brussels.

"Some were more positive, and some more cautious," the Finnish EU affairs minister, Tytti Tuppurainen, who chaired the meeting on behalf of her country's EU presidency, said on Tuesday (19 November).

"The common position was that we should wait for the European Commission to ... present proposals on how to move forward," she added.

Tuppurainen spoke after France, l...