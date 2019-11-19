US and EU go separate ways on Israeli settlers

The US has said Israeli settlements in Palestine are not illegal, aggravating its split on international norms with Europe.

"The establishment of Israeli civilian settlements in the West Bank is not, per say, inconsistent with international law," US secretary of state Mike Pompeo told press in Washington on Monday (18 November).

"The hard truth is that there will never be a judicial resolution to the conflict," he added, and the final status of the West Bank was "for the Israelis...