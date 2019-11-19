Ad
euobserver
Some 700,000 Israeli settlers have come to live in the West Bank since 1967 (Photo: breakingthesilence.org.il)

US and EU go separate ways on Israeli settlers

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The US has said Israeli settlements in Palestine are not illegal, aggravating its split on international norms with Europe.

"The establishment of Israeli civilian settlements in the West Bank is not, per say, inconsistent with international law," US secretary of state Mike Pompeo told press in Washington on Monday (18 November).

"The hard truth is that there will never be a judicial resolution to the conflict," he added, and the final status of the West Bank was "for the Israelis...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU peace plan at risk over Israeli annexations
Pro-Israeli group scores own goal on EU retail labels
Israeli labelling ruling lets consumers make choice
Some 700,000 Israeli settlers have come to live in the West Bank since 1967 (Photo: breakingthesilence.org.il)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections