Ad
euobserver
Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen wants to see the parliament vote on her new executive in the final week of November (Photo: European Commission)

Key moments for new commission This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The new EU Commission is almost ready to go, but there are still two pending issues that will need to be sorted out next week for resident-elect Ursula von der Leyen to finally take office on 1 December.

Hungary's replacement commissioner-designate Oliver Varhelyi, after the first candidate failed at the conflict of interest screening, was asked additional written questions after his hearing last Thursday (14 November).

MEPs from the Socialists and Democrats, the liberal Renew E...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Hungary's Orban defends close ties with Russia
Deep divisions on display over post-Brexit EU budget
EU leaders to warn von der Leyen over 'giving in' to MEPs
Hungary's commissioner-to-be grilled over loyalty to Orban
Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen wants to see the parliament vote on her new executive in the final week of November (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections