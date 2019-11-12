Ad
With Romania's new candidate Adina Valean, the political balance of the new commission between the EPP and S&D has changed (Photo: European Parliament)

New commissioners clear 'conflict of interests' hurdle

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

All three new commissioner-designates were given the green light by the European Parliament's legal affairs committee on Tuesday (12 November), which is responsible for checking possible conflicts of interests.

However, France's nominee Thierry Breton only narrowly passed this initial hurdle for the remaining commissioner-designates, due to concerns among MEPs about his background and future dealings with a French IT firm Atos.

With Romania's new candidate Adina Valean, the political balance of the new commission between the EPP and S&D has changed (Photo: European Parliament)

EU Political

